Taylor Swift Announces Another Surprise Album, evermore, Out Tonight

Taylor Swift is full of surprises lately.
Swift has announced yet another new album, evermore, out tonight (Dec. 10) at midnight ET. Serving as a companion to July’s folklore, the forthcoming album features tracks with HAIM, Bon Iver and The National. Swift continued to work with folklore collaborators Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff and Justin Vernon on evermore.
Swift wrote via social media:
A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)
When the album arrives, Swift will drop the music video for “willow.” She will also be answering questions in the YouTube premiere page chat before midnight.
A couple of weeks ago, Swift surprise-released a live album documentary, folklore: the long pond studio session, on Disney+. You can read Paste’s review of folklore here.
Check out the evermore tracklist below.
evermore Tracklist:
01. willow
02. champagne problems
03. gold rush
04. ’tis the damn season
05. tolerate it
06. no body, no crime [ft. HAIM]
07. happiness
08. dorothea
09. coney island [ft. The National]
10. ivy
11. cowboy like me
12. long story short
13. marjorie
14. closure
15. evermore [ft. Bon Iver]
Bonus tracks:
16. right where you left me
17. it’s time to go