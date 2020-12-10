Taylor Swift Announces Another Surprise Album, evermore, Out Tonight

Taylor Swift is full of surprises lately.

Swift has announced yet another new album, evermore, out tonight (Dec. 10) at midnight ET. Serving as a companion to July’s folklore, the forthcoming album features tracks with HAIM, Bon Iver and The National. Swift continued to work with folklore collaborators Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff and Justin Vernon on evermore.

Swift wrote via social media:

When the album arrives, Swift will drop the music video for “willow.” She will also be answering questions in the YouTube premiere page chat before midnight.

A couple of weeks ago, Swift surprise-released a live album documentary, folklore: the long pond studio session, on Disney+. You can read Paste’s review of folklore here.

Check out the evermore tracklist below.

evermore Tracklist:

01. willow

02. champagne problems

03. gold rush

04. ’tis the damn season

05. tolerate it

06. no body, no crime [ft. HAIM]

07. happiness

08. dorothea

09. coney island [ft. The National]

10. ivy

11. cowboy like me

12. long story short

13. marjorie

14. closure

15. evermore [ft. Bon Iver]

Bonus tracks:

16. right where you left me

17. it’s time to go