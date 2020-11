Taylor Swift has announced a new documentary titled folklore: the long pond studio session, out on Nov. 25 at 3 a.m. ET via Disney+.

The film, shot at The National’s Hudson Valley Long Pond studio, features Swift’s folklore collaborators Aaron Dessner (The National), Jack Antonoff and Justin Vernon (Bon Iver).

Watch the trailer for folklore: the long pond studio session below. Read Paste’s review of folklore here.