Taylor Swift Officially Endorses Joe Biden & Kamala Harris

Taylor Swift officially endorsed Democratic candidate Joe Biden and his VP pick Kamala Harris, announcing her intent to vote yesterday on social media and in a V Magazine article.

Swift stated in V Magazine:

The change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of color deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included. Everyone deserves a government that takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its people first. The only way we can begin to make things better is to choose leaders who are willing to face these issues and find ways to work through them.

Recently, she’s encouraged young voters to register and participate in this upcoming presidential election. Swift has also endorsed Democratic candidates in recent years, including Phil Bresden for Senate, and donated to advocacy groups in Tennessee.

I spoke to @vmagazine about why I’ll be voting for Joe Biden for president. So apt that it’s come out on the night of the VP debate. Gonna be watching and supporting @KamalaHarris by yelling at the tv a lot. And I also have custom cookies @inezandvinoodhpic.twitter.com/DByvIgKocr — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 7, 2020

