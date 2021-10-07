Tears For Fears Announce First Album in 17 Years

If we need any further proof that the world is going back to normal, ‘80s legends Tears for Fears have returned to announce their newest album The Tipping Point, out Feb. 25 via Concord Records. The album will be the duo’s first since 2004’s Everybody Loves a Happy Ending and will feature longtime collaborator Charlton Pettus along with producers and songwriters Sacha Skarbek and Florian Reutter.

The title track, which premiered on BBC Radio 2, features the bone-chilling harmonies from Orzabal and Curt Smith, building from pianos into a trip-hop influenced anthem with acoustic guitars that explode into synths and powerful drums.

“Before everything went so right with this album, everything first had to go wrong, it took years, but something happens when we put our heads together,” said Roland Orzabal. “We’ve got this balance, this push-me-pull-you thing – and it works really well.”

Below, watch the video for “The Tipping Point” and keep scrolling for complete details of The Tipping Point. You can preorder their forthcoming album ahead of its Feb. 25 release here.

The Tipping Point Artwork:



The Tipping Point Tracklist:

01. No Small Thing

02. The Tipping Point

03. Long, Long, Long Time

04. Break The Man

05. My Demons

06. Rivers Of Mercy

07. Please Be Happy

08. Master Plan

09. End Of Night

10. Stay

Deluxe edition tracks

11. Let It All Evolve

12. Secret Location

13. Shame (Cry Heaven)