Teen Suicide Share Two More Singles from honeybee table at the butterfly feast

Teen Suicide, the Philadelphia-based project led by Sam Ray, has shared two new songs, “i will always be in love with you (final)” and “new strategies for telemarketing through precognitive dreams.” The pair of singles is lifted from his forthcoming LP honeybee table at the butterfly feast, due Aug. 26 via Run For Cover Records. Ray wrote the album over several years as he struggled with a mysterious respiratory illness that made it difficult for him to record or perform, and ultimately led to a near-death experience.

The singles alone hint at a genre-defying gem of a record. “i will always be in love with you (final) is a syrupy love song, plain and simple. There’s no foreshadowing of heartbreak, just unadulterated adoration ornamented with layered harmonies and warm acoustics. Changing his tune, “new strategies for telemarketing through precognitive dreams” is a numbing precursor to the apocalypse as Ray admits, “I always knew I’d live to see the world start to end / But I thought I’d feel something when it did.” A fuzzy noise-rock offering, the song’s doomsday visions are occasionally interrupted by the sharp whine of an electric guitar, appearing as a jarring schism in Ray’s gloomy prophecies.

Teen Suicide will be playing two headlining shows in October, one in Brooklyn on the 2nd at Baby’s Alright, and another in L.A. on the 19th at Lodge Room.

Listen to “i will always be in love with you (final)” and “new strategies for telemarketing through precognitive dreams” below.