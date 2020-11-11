Teenage Fanclub Announce New Album Endless Arcade, Share Lead Single "Home"

Scottish indie rockers Teenage Fanclub announced their new album Endless Arcade, out on March 5, 2021 via Merge Records. The album is a follow-up to 2016’s Here. Teenage Fanclub also shared the album’s lead single “Home,” and its video will follow tomorrow (Nov. 12).

The band, who Paste once called “a scruffy alt-rock group that wore its Byrds and Big Star influences on its sleeve, and more recently as mellow elder statesmen of indie-pop,” is best known for ‘90s albums like Bandwagonesque and Grand Prix.

Endless Arcade is currently available for preorder here in varied physical forms, including an exclusive pink vinyl edition.

Listen to “Home” below. Keep scrolling to view their album tracklist and cover art.

01. Home

02. Endless Arcade

03. Warm Embrace

04. Everything Is Falling Apart

05. The Sun Won’t Shine On Me

06. Come With Me

07. In Our Dreams

08. I’m More Inclined

09. Back In The Day

10. The Future

11. Living With You

12. Silent Song