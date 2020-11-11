Teenage Fanclub Announce New Album Endless Arcade, Share Lead Single "Home"

Scottish indie rockers Teenage Fanclub announced their new album Endless Arcade, out on March 5, 2021 via Merge Records. The album is a follow-up to 2016’s Here. Teenage Fanclub also shared the album’s lead single “Home,” and its video will follow tomorrow (Nov. 12).
The band, who Paste once called “a scruffy alt-rock group that wore its Byrds and Big Star influences on its sleeve, and more recently as mellow elder statesmen of indie-pop,” is best known for ‘90s albums like Bandwagonesque and Grand Prix.
Endless Arcade is currently available for preorder here in varied physical forms, including an exclusive pink vinyl edition.
Listen to “Home” below. Keep scrolling to view their album tracklist and cover art.
01. Home
02. Endless Arcade
03. Warm Embrace
04. Everything Is Falling Apart
05. The Sun Won’t Shine On Me
06. Come With Me
07. In Our Dreams
08. I’m More Inclined
09. Back In The Day
10. The Future
11. Living With You
12. Silent Song