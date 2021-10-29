Terrace Martin Announces New Album, Drones

Three-time Grammy-nominated artist Terrace Martin has announced the follow-up to 2020’s Dinner Party, a concept album called Drones, out Nov. 5 via Sounds of Crenshaw. He also shared the first single off the album, “Leave Us Be.”

The album has a stacked list of featured artists, a list you’d expect from someone who has worked with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Busta Rhymes, Snoop Dogg, Herbie Hancock, Lalah Hathaway and more: Lamar, Snoop, Leon Bridges, Cordae, Ty Dolla$ign, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington, YG, James Fauntleroy, D Smoke, Channel Tres, Smino, Celeste, Malaya, Kim Burrell and Hit-Boy all contributed to Drones.

In a press release, Martin explained that it was Lamar who sparked the ethos of Drones. About a week after the release of Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly, which Martin worked on, they engaged in an alluring philosophical conversation regarding growing desensitization and an overall lack of compassion amongst society. And thus, the title track of the album was born.

Martin also called on friends, neighbors and collaborators to have hefty conversations about the environment, technology and the state of the world to develop the concept album. The album was crafted around Martin’s idea of a “Black Disneyland,” both unmasking and celebrating the Black American experience.

Below, check out “Leave Us Be” and the Drones trailer, tracklist and album art. You can preorder the album here.

Drones Tracklist:

01. Turning Poison Into Medicine

02. Drones (feat. Kendrick Lamar, Ty Dolla $ign, James Fauntleroy & Snoop Dogg)

03. Leave Us Be

04. Work It Out (feat. Cordae)

05. This Morning (feat. Arin Ray & Smino)

06. Tapped (feat. Channel Tres & Celeste)

07. Reflection (feat. James Fauntleroy)

08. Leimert Park

09. Griots of the Crenshaw District (feat. Kamasi Washington, Robert Glasper & Hit-Boy)

10. Evil Eyes (feat. YG & Malaya)

11. Sick Of Cryin (feat. Leon Bridges & D Smoke)

12. Don’t Let Go

13. Listen (feat. James Fauntleroy, Kim Burrell & Robert Glasper)

Drones Album Art: