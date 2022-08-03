The 1975 Announce North American Tour, Share New Single "Happiness"

The one and only 1975 have found “Happiness,” the latest single from their forthcoming album Being Funny in a Foreign Language (Oct. 14, Dirty Hit). Matty Healy and company have also set a fall North American tour, titled the At Their Very Best Tour.

“Happiness” is our second preview of Being Funny in a Foreign Language after lead single “Part of the Band,” which Paste just ranked among July’s best songs. The 1975 recorded their Notes on a Conditional Form follow-up with producer Jack Antonoff. 2023 will mark the band’s 20th anniversary.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 on Wednesday, Healy said of “Happiness”:

“Happiness” is like … there’s literally loads of us in the room on that track. Locked eyes … it doesn’t really have much structure. It came through like jamming. And we haven’t done that in years. So we just wanted this record to be really, like, a captured moment and not be too constructed [or] even produced that much … We did it in like a day or so. And it’s us having fun. And I think that there’s this real desire in art to see something remarkable with as little technology as possible. Do you know what I mean? Like, you don’t need, like, Paul Thomas Anderson to direct a hundred meters. Do you know what I mean?

Check out the “Happiness” video (dir. Samuel Bradley) and a 2013 performance by The 1975 from the Paste archives below, along with the band’s upcoming tour dates. You can preorder Being Funny in a Foreign Language here.

The 1975 Tour Dates:

November

03 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

04 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

07 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

10 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

12 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

13 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

15 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre Grand Prairie

16 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

17 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

25 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels

26 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

29 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

December

01 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center – Theater of the Clouds

02 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

08 – Independence, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena

10 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club – Eagles Ballroom

12 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Robert Morris University – UPMC Events Center