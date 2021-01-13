The Antlers Announce New Album Green to Gold, Share Bright New Single "Solstice"

Fans of The Antlers have reason to celebrate today (Jan. 13), as Peter Silberman and Michael Lerner have announced their art-pop act’s first new album in the better part of a decade. Green to Gold, arriving March 26 on ANTI-, will be the band’s follow-up to 2014’s Familiars.

The video for The Antlers’ new single “Solstice” is the third in a series begun by 2020 tracks “Wheels Roll Home” and “It Is What It Is,” both of which appear on Green to Gold. Silberman and Lerner created the video series in collaboration with directors Derrick Belcham and Emily Terndrup, and renowned contemporary dancers Bobbi-Jene Smith and Or Schraiber.

“‘Solstice’ is a flashback to the infinite days of peak childhood summer, innocent barefoot hikes, staying outside all afternoon and late into the evening, well past it being too dark to see,” lead singer and songwriter Silberman explains in a statement. “But it’s remembered from the vantage of a present day that feels unbearably long rather than joyously endless. It’s an invocation of those simpler times, an attempt to conjure the lightness of youth, before life got so damn complicated.”

A press release explains that the “lightness” Silberman mentions is the creative keystone that sets the band’s new album apart from the rest of their acclaimed canon. “I think this is the first album I’ve made that has no eeriness in it,” Silberman says. “I set out to make Sunday morning music.” Given how dark things are nowadays, The Antlers couldn’t have timed this pursuit any better.

Watch the video for “Solstice” below, and find the details of Green to Gold further down, plus The Antler’s 2009 Daytrotter session.

Green to Gold Tracklist:

01. Strawflower

02. Wheels Roll Home

03. Solstice

04. Stubborn Man

05. Just One Sec

06. It Is What It Is

07. Volunteer

08. Green To Gold

09. Porchlight

10. Equinox

Green to Gold Album Art: