The Avalanches Announce New Album We Will Always Love You, Share Two New Songs

The Avalanches have returned with two new songs—“Music Makes Me High” and “Take Care In Your Dreaming”—along with the details of their new album. We Will Always Love You will be out on Dec. 11 via Astralwerks. These two tracks come with visualizers from Jonathan Zawada, and they follow previous singles “Wherever You Go” and “Reflecting Light.”

“Take Care In Your Dreaming” features appearances from Denzel Curry, Tricky and Sampa the Great. “Music Makes Me High” is solely the brainchild of The Avalanches, but it’s just as funky. Between the blurry voices and its heavy use of fade, it sounds like the muffled echoes outside a loud club performance.

“The conceptual heart of things is really important to me,” The Avalanches’ Robbie Chater said. “I can’t just be blindly creative, I need to find a feeling and a deeply personal place that gives me the energy to start making a record and a story to share. Wildflower changed so much over 16 years, whereas with this album, we knew what it was about right at the beginning, and then we did it, and it’s done.”

Their forthcoming album We Will Always Love You is available for preorder here.

