Watch The Beatles Rehearse "I've Got a Feeling" in First Get Back Clip

Fab Four fans have got a (good) feeling this Friday, thanks to the release of the first clip from Peter Jackson’s forthcoming Disney+ docuseries The Beatles: Get Back, which will roll out in three parts on Nov. 25, 26 and 27.

Unlike the late-2020 sneak peek or last month’s trailer, this new video offers us an uninterrupted scene from Get Back, in which John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr are seen rehearsing Let It Be’s “I’ve Got a Feeling” circa January 1969.

Per its synopsis, Get Back “showcases The Beatles’ creative process as they attempt to write 14 new songs in preparation for their first live concert in over two years. Faced with a nearly impossible deadline, the strong bonds of friendship shared by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr are put to the test.” This narrative is pieced together using nearly 60 hours of previously unseen, restored footage shot by Michael Lindsay-Hogg, and exemplified by its latest preview.

The in-studio clip finds “I’ve Got a Feeling” songwriters Lennon and McCartney leading their bandmates through an early iteration of the song for what would appear to be the first time, with Yoko Ono at Lennon’s side, and Harrison and Starr’s eyes on McCartney as he sings and shouts out chord and tempo changes. Harrison punctuates the clip with a perfectly placed wisecrack that we won’t otherwise spoil here.

Watch the new Get Back clip below, and hear a 1990 McCartney performance from the Paste archives further down.