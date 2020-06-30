Tonight on Quaran-Torials: The Beths Bake Pies

Quaran-Torials is our ongoing weekly Instagram live series, happening every Thursday night at 6 p.m. EST/ 3 p.m. PST over on our Instagram (@pastemagazine). Some of our favorite folks—including musicians, actors, drink connoisseurs, comedians, authors and more!—will teach us something new each week, from cocktail recipes to incense curation to guitar lessons.

Tonight on Quaran-Torials, New Zealand indie-rock band The Beths will take over our Instagram for a worthwhile occasion: to show you how to make their favorite pies. Bassist Benjamin Sinclair and drummer Tristan Deck are coming to you live from their kitchens tonight, and there’s no reason to be a crusty curmudgeon: join us! The Beths’ new album Jump Rope Gazers is out next week on July 10 via Carpark Records. Tune in at 6 p.m. EST/ 3 p.m. PST and find more details below. Don’t miss it!