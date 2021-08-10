The Beths Announce New Live Album and Film, Auckland, New Zealand, 2020

Since arriving with their sizzling, power-pop-infused brand of rock music in the mid-2010s, New Zealander group The Beths have been harnessing the raw energy of their music for compelling and electric live performances. Today (Aug. 10), on the three-year anniversary of the release of their debut album Future Me Hates Me and following 2020’s Jump Rope Gazers, the band have announced a new live album and an accompanying film titled Auckland, New Zealand, 2020, out Sept. 17 on Carpark Records.

Recorded at the Auckland Town Hall, the show is notable for being one of the few any major rock band was able to perform mid-pandemic, due to the anti-COVID measures New Zealand adopted early on. As such, the group’s performance teems with life and the excitement to be gathered in a space with fans during such a dark period. Deliberately choosing the name of the album/film in reference to that fact, Jonathan Pearce comments, “That’s the sensational part of what we did,” and says playing to the sold-out hometown crowd “felt miraculous.” The idea for Auckland, New Zealand, 2020 came from the desire to share the good fortune they had playing shows with the rest of the music-less world.

Other hobbies The Beths partook in during the pandemic included taking over the Paste Instagram to share their favorite pie recipes, as well as starting up their own Patreon page.

Delta variant permitting, The Beths will embark on a headlining North American tour in 2022. “Our last North American tour was in summer of 2019, which feels like a century ago. There is no way to describe how much we have wanted to be over there playing music. Finally it is happening?!” says the band’s Liz Stokes. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Aug. 13, at 10 a.m. local.

Below, catch the trailer for Auckland, New Zealand, 2020 as well as their performance of Future Me Hates Me and their 2019 Paste session. You’ll find their tour dates further down, with their North American shows in bold.

The Beths Tour Dates:

September

17 – Auckland, NZ @ The Others Way

27 – Auckland, NZ @ Whammy Bar

28 – Auckland, NZ @ Whammy Bar

29 – Auckland, NZ @ Whammy Bar

30 – Auckland, NZ @ Whammy Bar

October

01 – Auckland, NZ @ Whammy Bar

02 – Auckland, NZ @ Whammy Bar

22 – Tauranga, NZ @ Tauranga Arts Festival

23 – Hawke’s Bay, NZ @ Labour of Love

November

04 – Sydney, NSW @ Factory Theatre

05 – Brisbane, QLD @ The Zoo

06 – Melbourne, VIC @ The Night Cat

December

04 – Auckland, NZ @ The Outerfields

January 2022

20 – Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat

21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

22 – New York, NY @ Rough Trade (in-store signing)

22 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

23 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

25 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

26 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

28 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

February 2022

02 – Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth

04 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

05 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

06 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

08 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater

12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

15 – Austin, TX @ Parish

16 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

18 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hall)

19 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

March 2022

27 – Southampton, UK @ The Loft

28 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

29 – Glasgow, UK @ St Luke’s

31 – Manchester, UK @ Club Academy

April 2022

01 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

02 – Birmingham, UK @ The Castle and Falcon

04 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

05 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde II

07 – Paris, FR @ Point Ephémère

08 – Lyon, FR @ Le Marché Gare

09 – Dudingen, CH @ Bad Bonn

10 – Lausanne, CH @ Le Romandie

12 – Milan, IT @ Biko

13 – Munich, DE @ Feierwerk

15 – Vienna, AT @ B72

16 – Prague, CZ @ Underdogs’

18 – Berlin, DE @ Lido

19 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA Ideal Bar

20 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

21 – Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

22 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

23 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

24 – Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Kulturfabrik