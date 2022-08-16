The Beths Share New Single "Knees Deep," Announce 2023 North American Tour

The Beths take a huge leap of faith on their latest single, “Knees Deep,” from their forthcoming album Expert in a Dying Field, out Sept. 16 via Carpark Records. The Auckland-based band has also announced a 2023 North American headlining tour, which will kick off in February.

Vocalist/guitarist Elizabeth Stokes expresses her hesitations to take the emotional (and later, literal) plunge on the band’s jittery new track, opting instead to test the waters, wade in slowly and not allow herself to get in over her head. An ambivalent track teeming with tightly wound guitars and a jumpy bassline, the song is a rush of anxious energy that mirrors the same high-strung circles her thoughts race around in. Sporting a nervous charm as she expresses reservations despite yearning to loosen her grip, Stokes laments, “The shame! / I wish that I could say what I’ve been thinking / But I never have done and never will do / Still only knees deep / I’ll never be brave like you.” Facing her fear and bungee-jumping from the Auckland Harbour Bridge, the accompanying music video makes even the intimidating stuff seem not so scary when soundtracked by The Beths’ adrenaline-drenched power-pop.

“I’m the kind of person who wants to go swimming, but takes like ten minutes to get all the way into the cold water, slowly and painfully,” vocalist/guitarist Stokes says in a statement. “I hate this about myself, and am kind of envious of people who can just jump straight in the deep end. In a shocking twist, this is also a metaphor?! For how I wish I was the kind of person who was brave and decisive instead of cautious and scared.”

Check out the Callum Devlin- and Annabel Kean-directed music video for “Knees Deep” below, along with The Beths’ 2019 Paste session and complete list of North American tour dates.

The Beths 2023 Tour Dates:

February

16 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

17 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

22 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

24 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

26 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

28 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

March

02 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

06 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

07 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Heaven

08 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

10 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

11 – Dallas, TX @ Tulips

14 – Denver, CO @ Summit

16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore