The Black Keys Announce North American Tour With Band of Horses

Indie heads unite! Today (Jan. 31), blues-rock mainstays The Black Keys have announced their Dropout Boogie tour, featuring none other than Band of Horses. The tour will be in support of The Black Keys’ 2021 album Delta Kream and will kick off four months after the release of Band of Horses’ Things Are Great (Mar. 4, BMG), giving fans enough time to learn their favorite songs.

The tour kicks off at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and will make its way to the country’s biggest stadiums and venues, before ending in Dallas, Texas this October. For select dates, support will also be given by Ceramic Animal, Early James and the Velveteers. The Black Keys will have an exclusive fan club presale beginning Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. local time, with Citi cardholders having access to presale beginning Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. local time. General on-sale begins Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. local time.

Below, revisit “Going Down South” by The Black Keys and “In Need of Repair” by Band of Horses, and keep scrolling for a complete list of tour dates. You can find more information and purchase tickets here.

Dropout Boogie Tour Dates:

July

9 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

13 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

15 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis

16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

17 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago

20 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

22 – Jones Beach, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

23 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

25 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

27 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

29 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Waterfront Music Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)

August

24 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

25 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

27 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

28 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheatre

30 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium

September

1 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

3 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

6 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

7 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

9 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

October

2 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

3 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

5 – Mountain View, CA. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

8 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

13 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

15 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

17 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX

18 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion