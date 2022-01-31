The Black Keys Announce North American Tour With Band of Horses

Indie heads unite! Today (Jan. 31), blues-rock mainstays The Black Keys have announced their Dropout Boogie tour, featuring none other than Band of Horses. The tour will be in support of The Black Keys’ 2021 album Delta Kream and will kick off four months after the release of Band of Horses’ Things Are Great (Mar. 4, BMG), giving fans enough time to learn their favorite songs.
The tour kicks off at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and will make its way to the country’s biggest stadiums and venues, before ending in Dallas, Texas this October. For select dates, support will also be given by Ceramic Animal, Early James and the Velveteers. The Black Keys will have an exclusive fan club presale beginning Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. local time, with Citi cardholders having access to presale beginning Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. local time. General on-sale begins Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. local time.
Below, revisit “Going Down South” by The Black Keys and “In Need of Repair” by Band of Horses, and keep scrolling for a complete list of tour dates. You can find more information and purchase tickets here.
Dropout Boogie Tour Dates:
July
9 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
13 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
15 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis
16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
17 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago
20 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
22 – Jones Beach, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
23 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
25 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
27 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
29 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Waterfront Music Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
August
24 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
25 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
27 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
28 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheatre
30 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
September
1 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
3 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
6 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
7 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
9 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
October
2 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
3 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
5 – Mountain View, CA. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
8 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
13 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion
15 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
17 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX
18 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion