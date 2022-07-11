The Chats Share Raucous New Single "I've Been Drunk in Every Pub in Brisbane"

Australian punk trio The Chats engage in life’s simplest pleasures: mullets, bros and beer. Following the announcement of the aptly titled GET FUCKED (Aug. 19, Bargain Bin Records) and the wildly fun single “6L GTR,” The Chats further hone in on their melodic, chord-heavy punk with “I’ve Been Drunk in Every Pub in Brisbane.”

“I’ve Been Drunk in Every Pub in Brisbane” is The Chats at their most honest, and if you’re familiar with their music, that claim shouldn’t be hard to believe. Clocking in at just under two minutes, the band unleashes another ripper with the familiar scrappiness and hookiness of punk legends The Ramones. Over alternating chords and crashing drums, frontman Eamon Sandwith reflects on the plethora of pubs at his disposal in his new hometown of Brisbane, and its versatility as a place of camaraderie, solitude and solace when life gets rough.

Sandwith explains it further, saying:

Brisbane is quite a bit hotter than the rest of the country so it’s one of those places where it’s more acceptable to start drinking earlier. I reckon there would be 900 or so pubs that you would have to hit, and I have actually been to a good chunk of them, but if you were go to all of them, it would be hard to even remember which ones you’d been to, and which ones you hadn’t, especially if you’d got fucking pissed.

Below, watch the video for “I’ve Been Drunk in Every Pub in Brisbane” and preorder GET FUCKED ahead of its Aug. 19 release here.