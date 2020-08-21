Watch The Chicks Perform on the Final Night of the Democratic National Convention

The Chicks closed out the 2020 Democratic National Convention with a remote performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Their harmonies were as fresh and in sync as ever.

The last time the band sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” at a large event was the the 2003 Super Bowl. That is, when they were still The Dixie Chicks. Now they’re officially The Chicks due to the negative racial implications associated with the word “dixie.”

Back in July, The Chicks released their first new album in 14 years, Gaslighter, which Paste included in our best albums of July 2020. The album’s title track was also featured in our list of the best country songs of 2020.

Watch The Chicks perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the DNC below, and read our review of Gaslighter here.