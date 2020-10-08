The Decemberists Announce Live Home Library Release Series

The Decemberists unveiled their new “Live Home Library” album release series today, with the first volume from their 2009 live performance of The Hazards of Love in its entirety.

Vol. 1 of the band’s Royal Oak concert is also being pressed on limited-edition vinyl. The physical record drops Dec. 4 and is available in two different colors here.

Ahead of The Hazards of Love live album release, The Decemberists dropped the first teaser single “Won’t Want For Love (Live)” as well. The song’s opening fuzz-rock instrumentals immediately transport listeners to a traditional concert experience.

“Since who-knows-when, we Decemberists have been sitting on a treasure trove of live recordings, shows over the course of our career that we have recorded for reasons long lost to time,” the band writes in a statement. “We figured now, with a constitutional crisis looming, a viral pandemic spreading, and a global climate rapidly becoming uninhabitable, this would be a perfect time to wade through those recordings and pick the very best ones to release upon an unsuspecting world. More volumes will follow, hopefully touching on every era of the band’s 20 (nearly 21)-year long career.”

Listen to The Decemberists’ “Won’t Want For Love (Live)” below. Keep scrolling for the full Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak, MI cover art and tracklist.

Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak, MI Album Art:

Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak, MI Tracklist:

1. “Prelude”

2. “The Hazards of Love 1 (The Prettiest Whistles Won’t Wrestle the Thistles Undone)”

3. “A Bower Scene”

4. “Won’t Want for Love (Margaret in the Taiga)”

5. “The Hazards of Love 2 (Wager All)”

6. “The Queen’s Approach”

7. “Isn’t It a Lovely Night?”

8. “The Wanting Comes in Waves/Repaid”

9. “An Interlude”

10. “The Rake’s Song”

11. “The Abduction of Margaret”

12. “The Queen’s Rebuke/The Crossing”

13. “Annan Water”

14. “Margaret in Captivity”

15. “The Hazards of Love 3 (Revenge!)”

16. “The Wanting Comes in Waves (Reprise)”

17. “The Hazards of Love 4 (The Drowned)”