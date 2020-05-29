The Flaming Lips & Kacey Musgraves Collaborate on New Song "Flowers of Neptune 6"

The Flaming Lips are back with new single “Flowers of Neptune 6.” It’s their first material since 2019’s King’s Mouth Music And Songs, and it’s refreshing.

About the track, which features Kacey Musgraves on harmony, Wayne Coyne says:

“Flowers of Neptune 6” track started off as a very evocative series of melodies that Steven Drozd had woven together. The first time he played it for me I was stunned by its emotional flow. The 3 sections (well they seem like sections to me) seemed to hint at an older, mature mind reflecting back into a journey from younger innocence then starting to learn and understand and keeps going into the panic of becoming one with the world. The opening lyric ‘Yellow sun is going down so slow…Doing acid and watching the light-bugs glow like tiny spaceships in a row…’ is the coolest thing I’ll ever know…and is a combination of blissful, innocent, psychedelic experiences that Steven and Kacey Musgraves (she sings harmony with me on the track) and myself all discussed.

Purchase/stream “Flowers of Neptune 6” here, and watch the video for it below. Further down, revisit a Flaming Lips clip from 2007 via the Paste vault.