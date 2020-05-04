The Flaming Lips Cover George Jones' "He Stopped Loving Her Today": Listen

File this one under most outlandish covers: The Flaming Lips have unleashed their take on a devastating country classic.

The indie rock giants covered none other than George Jones’ classic “He Stopped Loving Her Today” for a new film about drug trafficking in the South, Arkansas, which is out this week on Apple, Amazon and On Demand, as Rolling Stone points out. Their take on the song will appear in the movie starring Vince Vaughn, Liam Hemsworth, and Clark Duke. Duke also directed and co-wrote the film.

You can watch them perform the song in a new clip from the movie, which shows The Flaming Lips on a stage, interspersed with scenes from the film. The Lips’ version features a spaced-out slide guitar while an eyepatch-clad Wayne Coyne embraces an ambling drawl.

Listen to The Flaming Lips’ take on the country classic below. Further down, hear a 1981 George Jones concert and watch a Flaming Lips clip from 2007, both via the Paste archives.