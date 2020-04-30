You'll Get All The Chills Watching The Highwomen's New "Crowded Table" Video

Country supergroup The Highwomen released their self-titled album last year, and we named it the best country record of 2019. Today, they shared a music video for one of the best songs from The Highwomen, “Crowded Table,” a plea for togetherness that sounds even more bittersweet when heard in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. While we can’t gather and break bread at a table physically, we can still support one another from afar. Watch the video below.

The video was filmed in-studio throughout the making of The Highwomen and features cameos from many of the people who helped bring the record to life: The four leading ladies (Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, Natalie Hemby and Maren Morris), as well as Jason Isbell, Yola, Sheryl Crow and others who appear in some facet on the album. In the clips, wine is poured, everybody’s kids run freely around the room and many laughs are shared. While it’s sort of sad to watch everyone be together when we can’t right now, it’s also a reminder that this won’t last forever, and, someday soon, we’ll be “back together when the day is done.”

Again, you can watch the video for “Crowded Table” below. Further down, revisit Amanda Shires’ 2018 Paste Studio session. Keep scrolling for a Brandi Carlile throwback from 2010.