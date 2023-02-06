Exclusive: Watch a New Documentary on The Lone Bellow

Three years ago today, Nashville-by-way-of-Brooklyn indie-folk trio The Lone Bellow released their fourth album Half Moon Light, and now, here at Paste, you can watch the album’s behind-the-scenes documentary with producer Aaron Dessner.

“This was the first time we ever let a camera in on our process and we’re so glad that we have these memories of creating captured,” the band said in a statement. “Working with Aaron Dessner, Jonathan Low and Josh Kaufman was such a beautiful thing—masterminds of music taking in our little song ideas and helping them become something completely different. We learned so much about each other and our creative process.”

Watch the full 50-minute, black-and-white film, The Lone Bellow: Half Moon Light Documentary below.

CREDITS:

Production Companies: Terzo Creative, Command Your Weather The Hidden Fortress

Directed by William Miller

Produced by William Miller, Jason Diamond, Josh Diamond, Gregg de Domenico

Cinematography by Gregg de Domenico

Edited by William Miller

Additional Editing by Connor Reid

Location Sound by Javier Caso, Sound On Set

Music mixed by Joe Rivas, Beat Instinct

All songs performed by The Lone Bellow

Produced by Aaron Brooking Dessner

Recorded & Mixed by Jonathan Low at Long Pond, Hudson Valley, NY

Additional recording by Bella Blasko, Tyler James & Jason Pipkin