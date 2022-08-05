The Mars Volta Announce Self-Titled Album, Share New Single "Vigil"

By Jade Gomez  |  August 5, 2022  |  12:30pm
Photo by Fat Bob, shot with Leica M11 Music News The Mars Volta
It has been a decade since The Mars Volta released their last album Noctourniquet. Following some rumblings on social media, the band made their exciting return with new singles and tour dates. Today (Aug. 5), everything comes together for the announcement of their seventh album The Mars Volta, out Sept. 16.

The announcement arrived with the new single “Vigil.” It’s the band at some of their most accessible, swapping their chaotic, prog-rock leaning in favor of a slow, pleasant, summery sound. Much like the rest of their forthcoming album, the band chose to channel the subtle complexities of Caribbean rhythms to pair with sharp anti-colonialist criticism.

Below, listen to “Vigil” and keep scrolling for complete details of The Mars Volta. You can preorder the album ahead of its Sept. 16 release here.

The Mars Volta Artwork:


tmv-cover.jpg

The Mars Volta Tracklist:


1. Blacklight Shine
2. Graveyard Love
3. Shore Story
4. Blank Condolences
5. Vigil
6. Qué Dios Te Maldiga Mí Corazón
7. Cerulea
8. Flash Burns From Flashbacks
9. Palm Full Of Crux
10. No Case Gain
11. Tourmaline
12. Equus 3
13. Collapsible Shoulders
14. The Requisition

