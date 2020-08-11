The Mountain Goats Announce New Album Getting Into Knives, Share Lead Single

The Mountain Goats have announced a new album, Getting Into Knives. The record is set for release Oct. 23 and follows Songs for Pierre Chuving from back in April, which John Darnielle recorded solo on his boombox.

In a statement, the band described the forthcoming LP as “the perfect album for the millions of us who have spent many idle hours contemplating whether we ought to be honest with ourselves and just get massively into knives.” Pre-order here.

Along with the announcement, the band shared a new track, “As Many Candles As Possible,” featuring Al Green’s organist, Charles Hodges. Watch the lyric video below, and scroll down further to see the album art and tracklist for Getting Into Knives.

While you’re here, check out our footage of the Mountain Goats’ 2009 set at Swedish American Hall, further down.



01. Corsican Mastiff Stride

02. Get Famous

03. Picture of My Dress

04. As Many Candles As Possible

05. Tidal Wave

06. Pez Dorado

07. The Last Place I Saw You Alive

08. Bell Swamp Connection

09. The Great Gold Sheep

10. Rat Queen

11. Wolf Count

12. Harbor Me

13. Getting Into Knives