The Mountain Goats Announce New Album Getting Into Knives, Share Lead Single

The Mountain Goats have announced a new album, Getting Into Knives. The record is set for release Oct. 23 and follows Songs for Pierre Chuving from back in April, which John Darnielle recorded solo on his boombox.
In a statement, the band described the forthcoming LP as “the perfect album for the millions of us who have spent many idle hours contemplating whether we ought to be honest with ourselves and just get massively into knives.” Pre-order here.
Along with the announcement, the band shared a new track, “As Many Candles As Possible,” featuring Al Green’s organist, Charles Hodges. Watch the lyric video below, and scroll down further to see the album art and tracklist for Getting Into Knives.
01. Corsican Mastiff Stride
02. Get Famous
03. Picture of My Dress
04. As Many Candles As Possible
05. Tidal Wave
06. Pez Dorado
07. The Last Place I Saw You Alive
08. Bell Swamp Connection
09. The Great Gold Sheep
10. Rat Queen
11. Wolf Count
12. Harbor Me
13. Getting Into Knives