Giveaway: Win a Vinyl Copy of The Paper Kites' New Album, Roses

Paste is partnering with Nettwerk Music Group to give away a limited, Cherry Bomb-colored vinyl copy of the fifth studio album from Australian indie rock-folk act The Paper Kites. Roses, released today, features 44 minutes of “weather-beaten ballads and rain-drenched pop [that] bleeds gentle significance, full of power and sentimentality,” as a press release puts it.
The quintet’s first collaborative album, Roses features an international cast of powerhouse women contributors, including Lucy Rose (U.K.), Julia Stone (Australia), Nadia Reid (New Zealand), Maro (Portugal), Aoife O’Donovan (U.S.), Rosie Carney (U.K.), Ainslie Wills (Australia), Amanda Bergman (Sweden), Lydia Cole (New Zealand) and Gena Rose Bruce (Australia). Their last release was a 2018 two-parter that featured On The Train Ride Home and On the Corner Where You Live.
Readers who want a chance to win the Roses LP can enter here. U.S. entries only. Contest runs Friday, March 12, through Friday, March 26, at 11:59:59 p.m. ET.
Watch The Paper Kites’ 2018 Paste Studio session below, and see the details of Roses further down. You can stream the album here.
Roses Tracklist:
01. Walk Above the City feat. MARO
02. Climb on Your Tears feat. Aoife O’Donovan
03. Dearest feat. Lydia Cole
04. Steal My Heart Away feat. Ainslie Wills
05. Without Your Love feat. Julia Stone
06. Crossfire feat. Amanda Bergman
07. Lonely feat. Gena Rose Bruce
08. Take Me Home feat. Nadia Reid
09. For All You Give feat. Lucy Rose
10. By My Side feat. Rosie Carney
Roses Album Art: