Giveaway: Win a Vinyl Copy of The Paper Kites' New Album, Roses

Paste is partnering with Nettwerk Music Group to give away a limited, Cherry Bomb-colored vinyl copy of the fifth studio album from Australian indie rock-folk act The Paper Kites. Roses, released today, features 44 minutes of “weather-beaten ballads and rain-drenched pop [that] bleeds gentle significance, full of power and sentimentality,” as a press release puts it.

The quintet’s first collaborative album, Roses features an international cast of powerhouse women contributors, including Lucy Rose (U.K.), Julia Stone (Australia), Nadia Reid (New Zealand), Maro (Portugal), Aoife O’Donovan (U.S.), Rosie Carney (U.K.), Ainslie Wills (Australia), Amanda Bergman (Sweden), Lydia Cole (New Zealand) and Gena Rose Bruce (Australia). Their last release was a 2018 two-parter that featured On The Train Ride Home and On the Corner Where You Live.

Readers who want a chance to win the Roses LP can enter here. U.S. entries only. Contest runs Friday, March 12, through Friday, March 26, at 11:59:59 p.m. ET.

Watch The Paper Kites’ 2018 Paste Studio session below, and see the details of Roses further down. You can stream the album here.

Roses Tracklist:

01. Walk Above the City feat. MARO

02. Climb on Your Tears feat. Aoife O’Donovan

03. Dearest feat. Lydia Cole

04. Steal My Heart Away feat. Ainslie Wills

05. Without Your Love feat. Julia Stone

06. Crossfire feat. Amanda Bergman

07. Lonely feat. Gena Rose Bruce

08. Take Me Home feat. Nadia Reid

09. For All You Give feat. Lucy Rose

10. By My Side feat. Rosie Carney

Roses Album Art: