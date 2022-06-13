The Smile Announce North American Tour

Radiohead offshoot The Smile, composed of Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and jazz drummer Tom Skinner, have announced a run of North American tour dates. The band is currently touring in Europe, and the upcoming shows will mark their U.S. and Canada debut.
Their debut album, A Light For Attracting Attention, which Paste called “a vehicle of furious, eccentric grooves” and hailed as one of May’s best albums, is out now digitally, and will be available on CD and vinyl on June 17.
Tickets for the new tour dates will be available for purchase on Friday, June 17. You can find a full list of dates below, beneath a 1995 Radiohead performance from the Paste archives.
The Smile Tour Dates:
November
14 – Providence, RI @ Veterans Memorial Auditorium
16 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
20 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein
23 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
25 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
26 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
28 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
December
01 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
03 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
04 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
06 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre
08 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
10 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
14 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
16 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium