The Smile Announce North American Tour

Radiohead offshoot The Smile, composed of Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and jazz drummer Tom Skinner, have announced a run of North American tour dates. The band is currently touring in Europe, and the upcoming shows will mark their U.S. and Canada debut.

Their debut album, A Light For Attracting Attention, which Paste called “a vehicle of furious, eccentric grooves” and hailed as one of May’s best albums, is out now digitally, and will be available on CD and vinyl on June 17.

Tickets for the new tour dates will be available for purchase on Friday, June 17. You can find a full list of dates below, beneath a 1995 Radiohead performance from the Paste archives.





The Smile Tour Dates:

November

14 – Providence, RI @ Veterans Memorial Auditorium

16 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

20 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein

23 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

25 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

26 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

28 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

December

01 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

03 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

04 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

06 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre

08 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

10 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

14 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

16 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium