The Smokers Club Festival Announces Their Nostalgic 2022 Lineup

Paste has previously touched on the crucial blog era of rap that changed the genre as the world turned the corner into a new decade. As we look back on those albums from that time with nostalgia (with several of them celebrating 10 year anniversaries in 2022), The Smokers Club returns with a stacked lineup featuring favorites old and new.

The festival, which is happening on April 30 at Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino, California, will feature headliners A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti and Kid Cudi. There will also be performances from Paste favorites such as Danny Brown, Rico Nasty, Zelooperz, Joey Bada$$, Earl Sweatshirt and more. In addition to such exciting performances, Schoolboy Q will be performing his 2014 album Oxymoron, Lupe Fiasco will tackle Food and Liquor for its 16th anniversary and Wiz Khalifa will revisit 2010’s Kush and Orange Juice. Presale begins Jan. 24 at 7 a.m. ET.

Revisit Paste’s favorite hip-hop albums of 2021 here and keep scrolling to check out the complete festival lineup. You can check out the complete Smokers Club Festival details, including ticket information, here.