The Strokes Announce New U.S. Shows Supporting The New Abnormal

The Strokes have announced three new shows in New Orleans, Austin and Houston this May. Their first album since Comedown Machine seven years ago, The New Abnormal, is out April 10 via Cult/RCA.

The New Abnormal is The Strokes’ sixth studio album, and was recorded at Shangri-La Studios in Malibu and produced by Rick Rubin. They released videos for the singles “Bad Decisions” and “At The Door,” the latter of which premiered during their performance at Senator Bernie Sanders’ University of New Hampshire rally. Mike Burakoff directed the animated narrative to accompany Casablancas’ voice, and the story is hard to follow, but the visuals are beyond captivating. The foreboding tone of the images resonates with Casablancas, but even if it had to stand alone, it’d probably make a good dystopian shonen.

The Strokes have a few dates in Europe and the U.K. before their North American shows start in March. See their upcoming shows below.

The Strokes Tour Dates:

March

9—Seattle, Wash. @ WaMu Theater*

14—Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum*†

May

07—New Orleans, La. @ Saenger Theater

09—Austin, Texas @ Germania Amphitheater

12—Houston, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre

(*= with Alvvays)

(†= King Princess)