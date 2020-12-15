The Voidz Share New Single, "Alien Crime Lord": Listen

The Voidz have shared a new single, “Alien Crime Lord,” released via Cult Records.

The track premiered on Julian Casablancas’ new Grand Theft Auto Online radio station K.U.L.T. 99.1FM Vespucci Beach Station, “Low Power Beach Radio.” Casablancas hosts and curates the videogame’s radio station, which features music from the likes of Joy Division, Danzig and The Velvet Underground.

“We wanted to make a song that sounded like Jean Claude Van Damme standing up on a speeding motorcycle while firing perfect bullets through the windshield of an oncoming nemesis, then finishing the job with a controlled flip over the top of the vehicle that ends in a maelstrom of denim and flames,” The Voidz said.

On Thursday (Dec. 17), The Voidz will perform “Alien Crime Lord” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Listen to “Alien Crime Lord” below.