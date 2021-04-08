The Wallflowers Return After a Decade with a New Album

The Wallflowers are back with new music for the first time in nearly a decade. The group’s last release was 2012’s Glad All Over, though their ‘90s smash hit “One Headlight” recently received a second life when it was featured in the Judd Apatow/Pete Davidson creation The King of Staten Island. Today (April 9), the band has announced that a new album titled Exit Wounds arrives July 9 via New West Records.
The band debuted the album’s lead single, “Roots and Wings,” on Thursday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! While the track is the first musical output we’ve seen from frontman Jakob Dylan in a while, the roots artist has kept busy by producing and starring in the 2018 documentary Echo in the Canyon alongside a host of artists ranging from Brian Wilson to Fiona Apple, including Tom Petty’s last onscreen appearance. It’s a prime time for Dylan to return his attention to The Wallflowers, as the slow return to normalcy amid the pandemic allowed him to bring a fresh group of musicians to work on the new album. In fact, the increased allowance in group gatherings has built The Wallflowers’ confidence up enough to schedule a 53-date arena tour for the new record, kicking off in Connecticut this July.
Dylan speaks to the new album’s title in a statement:
I think everybody—no matter what side of the aisle you’re on—wherever we’re going to next, we’re all taking a lot of exit wounds with us. Nobody is the same as they were four years ago. That, to me, is what Exit Wounds signifies. And it’s not meant to be negative at all. It just means that wherever you’re headed, even if it’s to a better place, you leave people and things behind, and you think about those people and those things and you carry them with you. Those are your exit wounds. And right now, we’re swimming in them. I’m the same writer I’ve always been—I was just also writing during a time when the world felt like it was falling apart. That changes the way you address even the simplest things, because you have panic in your mind all the time. You have anxiety. And you also have hope. And it’s all in there.
Check out The Wallflowers’ performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! below, plus a ‘98 performance from the Paste archives. Keep scrolling for the Exit Wounds album artwork and tracklist, along with their 2021 tour dates. You can preorder the album here.
Exit Wounds Album Artwork:
Exit Wounds Tracklist:
1. Maybe Your Heart’s Not In It No More
2. Roots And Wings
3. I Hear The Ocean (When I Wanna Hear Trains)
4. The Dive Bar In My Heart
5. Darlin’ Hold On
6. Move The River
7. I’ll Let You Down (But Will Not Give You Up)
8. Wrong End Of The Spear
9. Who’s That Man Walking ‘Round My Garden
10. The Daylight Between Us
The Wallflowers Tour Dates:
July
16 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
17 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
18 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
20 – Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center
22 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
23 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview
25 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
27 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
28 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
30 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre
31 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
August
01 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
03 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
04 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
06 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
07 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
08 – Jacksonville, FL @ Dally’s Place Amphitheatre
10 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
12 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
13 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
15 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
16 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre
18 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center
20 – Memphis, TN @ Live at the Garden
21 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
22 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
25 – Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre
27 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
28 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
29 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
31 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
September
01 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park
03 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
04 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre
05 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
08 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
09 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
10 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino
12 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
14 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre
17 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
21 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
22 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
23 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre
25 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
26 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
28 – Bakersfield, CA @ Rabobank Arena
30 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
October
03 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl