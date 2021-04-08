The Wallflowers Return After a Decade with a New Album

The Wallflowers are back with new music for the first time in nearly a decade. The group’s last release was 2012’s Glad All Over, though their ‘90s smash hit “One Headlight” recently received a second life when it was featured in the Judd Apatow/Pete Davidson creation The King of Staten Island. Today (April 9), the band has announced that a new album titled Exit Wounds arrives July 9 via New West Records.

The band debuted the album’s lead single, “Roots and Wings,” on Thursday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! While the track is the first musical output we’ve seen from frontman Jakob Dylan in a while, the roots artist has kept busy by producing and starring in the 2018 documentary Echo in the Canyon alongside a host of artists ranging from Brian Wilson to Fiona Apple, including Tom Petty’s last onscreen appearance. It’s a prime time for Dylan to return his attention to The Wallflowers, as the slow return to normalcy amid the pandemic allowed him to bring a fresh group of musicians to work on the new album. In fact, the increased allowance in group gatherings has built The Wallflowers’ confidence up enough to schedule a 53-date arena tour for the new record, kicking off in Connecticut this July.

Dylan speaks to the new album’s title in a statement:

I think everybody—no matter what side of the aisle you’re on—wherever we’re going to next, we’re all taking a lot of exit wounds with us. Nobody is the same as they were four years ago. That, to me, is what Exit Wounds signifies. And it’s not meant to be negative at all. It just means that wherever you’re headed, even if it’s to a better place, you leave people and things behind, and you think about those people and those things and you carry them with you. Those are your exit wounds. And right now, we’re swimming in them. I’m the same writer I’ve always been—I was just also writing during a time when the world felt like it was falling apart. That changes the way you address even the simplest things, because you have panic in your mind all the time. You have anxiety. And you also have hope. And it’s all in there.

Check out The Wallflowers’ performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! below, plus a ‘98 performance from the Paste archives. Keep scrolling for the Exit Wounds album artwork and tracklist, along with their 2021 tour dates. You can preorder the album here.

Exit Wounds Album Artwork:

Exit Wounds Tracklist:

1. Maybe Your Heart’s Not In It No More

2. Roots And Wings

3. I Hear The Ocean (When I Wanna Hear Trains)

4. The Dive Bar In My Heart

5. Darlin’ Hold On

6. Move The River

7. I’ll Let You Down (But Will Not Give You Up)

8. Wrong End Of The Spear

9. Who’s That Man Walking ‘Round My Garden

10. The Daylight Between Us

The Wallflowers Tour Dates:

July

16 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

17 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

18 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

20 – Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center

22 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

23 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview

25 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

27 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

28 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

30 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

31 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August

01 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

03 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

04 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

06 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

07 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

08 – Jacksonville, FL @ Dally’s Place Amphitheatre

10 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

12 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

13 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

15 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

16 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre

18 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center

20 – Memphis, TN @ Live at the Garden

21 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

22 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

25 – Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre

27 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

28 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

29 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

31 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

September

01 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

03 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

04 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre

05 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

08 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

09 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

10 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino

12 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

14 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre

17 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

21 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

22 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

23 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

25 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

26 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

28 – Bakersfield, CA @ Rabobank Arena

30 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

October

03 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl