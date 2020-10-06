The War On Drugs Announce New Live Album LIVE DRUGS, Share Lead Single

The War On Drugs have announced their new live album LIVE DRUGS, out on Nov. 20 via Super High Quality Records (bandleader Adam Granduciel’s record label). In conjunction with the announcement, the band also shared the album’s lead single “Pain (Live).”

Marking their first release since 2017 , the forthcoming album features tracks from over 40 hard drives of recorded live shows over years of touring. This includes Wagonwheel Blues’ “Buenos Aires Beach” and a cover of Warren Zevon’s “Accidentally like a Martyr,” to name a few.

Granduciel explains:

As a bandleader, I always want to know where a song can go. Even though we’ve recorded it, mastered it, put it out, and been touring on it, it doesn’t mean that we just have to do it the same way forever. It feels like it’s kind of a reset, to be able to put something out that’s a really good interpretation of the way we interpret our music live. Even though this recording is from a year of tours, this is really how these six guys evolved as a band from 2014 to 2019.

and their 2011 Daytrotter session.

01. An Ocean Between The Waves (Live)

02. Pain (Live)

03. Strangest Thing (Live)

04. Red Eyes (Live)

05. Thinking Of A Place (Live)

06. Buenos Aires Beach (Live)

07. Accidentally Like a Martyr (Live)

08. Eyes to the Wind (Live)

09. Under the Pressure (Live)

10. In Reverse (Live)