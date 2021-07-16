The War on Drugs Announce I Don’t Live Here Anymore, Their First New Album in 4 Years

The War on Drugs are back with another one of Paste’s most-anticipated 2021 albums, announcing that their fifth studio LP I Don’t Live Here Anymore will be released Oct. 29 on Atlantic Records. The announcement is accompanied by the video for lead single and opening track “Living Proof,” as well as a 2022 tour of North America and Europe in support of the band’s new record.

I Don’t Live Here Anymore is The War on Drugs’ long-awaited follow-up to 2017’s Grammy-winning A Deeper Understanding, one of Paste’s favorite albums of that year. The band—bandleader Adam Granduciel, bassist Dave Hartley, multi-instrumentalist Anthony LaMarca, keyboardist Robbie Bennett, drummer Charlie Hall and saxophonist Jon Natchez—recorded their new album with co-producer/engineer Shawn Everett across three years and seven studios, including New York’s Electric Lady and Los Angeles’ Sound City. They recorded “Living Proof” at Electro-Vox in L.A. in May 2019, drawing on their full-band energy (as opposed to Granduciel meticulously piecing the song together, per usual) for a more immediate sound.

“Living Proof” leads with acoustic guitar and gleaming keys, with Granduciel delivering his stream-of-consciousness lyrics with a poignance befitting some of his most personal songwriting to date—“I’m always changing,” he repeats, the song’s only constant as he moves from memory to expectation and back again. The song is a slow burn that doesn’t muster The War on Drugs’ typical guitar-driven energy until late in the game: “But I’m rising / And I’m damaged / Oh, rising,” he sings at its peak, evoking what a press release says is the album’s central concept: “resilience in the face of despair.” Granduciel stars in the accompanying video, directed by filmmaker Emmett Malloy (Vampire Weekend, Jack White), shot on 16mm at the historic Panoramic studio in Stinson Beach, California.

The War On Drugs’ 2022 tour will feature some of the band’s biggest stages yet, including their first-ever headlining show at Madison Square Garden, a huge bellwether for any act. They’ll also play Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium, the Bill Graham Civic Center in San Francisco, the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, a two-night stand at the Chicago Theatre, Philadelphia’s Metropolitan, the House of Blues in Boston and many more. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m. local time.

Watch the “Living Proof” video (and revisit The War on Drugs’ 2010 Daytrotter session) below, and keep scrolling for their tour dates, as well as the details of I Don’t Live Here Anymore. You can preorder the record right here.

I Don’t Live Here Anymore Tracklist:

01. Living Proof

02. Harmonia’s Dream

03. Change

04. I Don’t Wanna Wait

05. Victim

06. I Don’t Live Here Anymore

07. Old Skin

08. Wasted

09. Rings Around My Father’s Eyes

10. Occasional Rain

I Don’t Live Here Anymore Album Art:

The War On Drugs Tour Dates:

November

12 – Lake Perris, CA @ Desert Daze

January 2022

19 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live

20 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live

21 – Dallas, TX @ Toyota Music Factory

22 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

25 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

28 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

31 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

February 2022

01 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

02 – Washington, DC @ Anthem

04 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

05 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

06 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

08 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

10 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

11 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

15 – St. Paul , MN @ Palace Theatre

16 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

18 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

21 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

22 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

23 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

25 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

March 2022

22 – Helsinki, FI @ Helsinki Ice Hall

24 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

27 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

28 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

30 – Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen

31 – Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen

April 2022

02 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

04 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622

05 – Milano, IT @ Alcatraz

07 – München, DE @ Zenith

09 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

11 – Birmingham, UK @ 02 Academy Birmingham

12 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena

14 – Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena

16 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

18 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange

20 – Köln, DE @ Palladium

21 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

23 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis