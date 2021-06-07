The Weather Station Announces North American, European Tour

Many of the artists behind 2020’s best albums were unable to tour in support of their creations due to the pandemic, but thankfully, it appears that trend won’t hold true in 2021: The Weather Station (Tamara Lindeman), for one, has announced a North American and European tour behind her widely acclaimed album Ignorance, one of our favorite records released this year so far.
Lindeman will showcase her new sound—a jazzy, propulsive departure from her former folk stylings—alongside a full band on her tour, performing at Bonnaroo, Summerfest and Pitchfork Music Festival (plus a rogue Detroit show) in September before playing her way across her native Canada throughout November. The tour resumes in the U.S. in January 2022, criss-crossing the country through the end of February before hopping the pond to play the U.K. and Europe in March and April. Tickets for all shows go on sale this Friday, June 11, at 10 a.m. local time.
Paste tapped Ignorance opener “Robber” as one of 2020’s best tracks after its release last October, and were equally effusive in our assessment of the record as a whole. Zach Schonfeld called it “a stunningly assured plunge into a sleek, buzzing jazz-pop wilderness” in his review, praising Lindeman’s melodies, in particular, as “the best and most urgently felt of her career.” Now, don’t you want to hear those with your own two ears?
See The Weather Station’s complete tour slate below, plus her 2017 Paste Studio session. You can also revisit her recent CBS This Morning performance, featuring a handful of Ignorance tracks, here, and stream the record right here.
The Weather Station Tour Dates:
July
24 – Baie St. Paul, QC @ Le Festif
September
03 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival
09 – Detroit, MI @ The Magic Bag
11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
12 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
November
12 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
13 – Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom
15 – Calgary, AB @ The National Music Centre
16 – Edmonton, AB @ Station on Jasper
18 – Saskatoon, SK @ The Broadway Theatre
19 – Regina, SK @ The Artesian on 13th
20 – Winnipeg, MB @ West End Cultural Centre
26 – Montreal QC @ La Sala Rossa
27 – Ottawa, ON @ Club Saw
December
04 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth
January 2022
26 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
28 – New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
29 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
30 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
February 2022
01 – Carrboro, NC @ The Arts Center
02 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
03 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
04 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East
05 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s
07 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
08 – Austin, TX @ 3TEN at ACL Live
12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
15 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
17 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room
21 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
24 – Madison, WI @ High Noon
25 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
March 2022
15 – Brighton, UK @ Komedia
16 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla
17 – Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute
18 – Dublin, IE @ Workmans Club
19 – Belfast, UK @ Black Box
21 – Glasgow, UK @ Mono
22 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
23 – London, UK @ Scala
25 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique
26 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire
27 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
28 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club
30 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
31 – Oslo, NO @ Bla
April 2022
01 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser / Bar Brooklyn
02 – Gothenburg, SE @ Oceanen
04 – Hamburg, DE @ Nochtwache
05 – Cologne, DE @ Blue Shell
06 – Munich, DE @ Milla
07 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
June 2022
22 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera