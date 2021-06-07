The Weather Station Announces North American, European Tour

Many of the artists behind 2020’s best albums were unable to tour in support of their creations due to the pandemic, but thankfully, it appears that trend won’t hold true in 2021: The Weather Station (Tamara Lindeman), for one, has announced a North American and European tour behind her widely acclaimed album Ignorance, one of our favorite records released this year so far.

Lindeman will showcase her new sound—a jazzy, propulsive departure from her former folk stylings—alongside a full band on her tour, performing at Bonnaroo, Summerfest and Pitchfork Music Festival (plus a rogue Detroit show) in September before playing her way across her native Canada throughout November. The tour resumes in the U.S. in January 2022, criss-crossing the country through the end of February before hopping the pond to play the U.K. and Europe in March and April. Tickets for all shows go on sale this Friday, June 11, at 10 a.m. local time.

Paste tapped Ignorance opener “Robber” as one of 2020’s best tracks after its release last October, and were equally effusive in our assessment of the record as a whole. Zach Schonfeld called it “a stunningly assured plunge into a sleek, buzzing jazz-pop wilderness” in his review, praising Lindeman’s melodies, in particular, as “the best and most urgently felt of her career.” Now, don’t you want to hear those with your own two ears?

See The Weather Station’s complete tour slate below, plus her 2017 Paste Studio session. You can also revisit her recent CBS This Morning performance, featuring a handful of Ignorance tracks, here, and stream the record right here.

The Weather Station Tour Dates:

July

24 – Baie St. Paul, QC @ Le Festif

September

03 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival

09 – Detroit, MI @ The Magic Bag

11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

12 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

November

12 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

13 – Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom

15 – Calgary, AB @ The National Music Centre

16 – Edmonton, AB @ Station on Jasper

18 – Saskatoon, SK @ The Broadway Theatre

19 – Regina, SK @ The Artesian on 13th

20 – Winnipeg, MB @ West End Cultural Centre

26 – Montreal QC @ La Sala Rossa

27 – Ottawa, ON @ Club Saw

December

04 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth

January 2022

26 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

28 – New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

29 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

30 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

February 2022

01 – Carrboro, NC @ The Arts Center

02 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

03 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

04 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

05 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s

07 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

08 – Austin, TX @ 3TEN at ACL Live

12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

15 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

17 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

21 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

24 – Madison, WI @ High Noon

25 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

March 2022

15 – Brighton, UK @ Komedia

16 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

17 – Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute

18 – Dublin, IE @ Workmans Club

19 – Belfast, UK @ Black Box

21 – Glasgow, UK @ Mono

22 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

23 – London, UK @ Scala

25 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique

26 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire

27 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

28 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

30 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

31 – Oslo, NO @ Bla

April 2022

01 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser / Bar Brooklyn

02 – Gothenburg, SE @ Oceanen

04 – Hamburg, DE @ Nochtwache

05 – Cologne, DE @ Blue Shell

06 – Munich, DE @ Milla

07 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

June 2022

22 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera