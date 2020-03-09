Watch The Weeknd Perform with Oneohtrix Point Never on SNL

During this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live, Daniel Craig hosted while Canadian musician The Weeknd took the musical guest slot. He performed his new single “Blinding Lights,” as well as a new song, “Scared to Live,” which interpolates the Elton John track “Your Song,” with Oneohtrix Point Never supporting.

The Weeknd was also involved in some of the night’s comedy sketches, including a musical sketch with Keenan Thompson and Chris Redd called “The Couch,” and a bit called “The Weeknd Update.”

The collaboration between The Weeknd and Daniel Lopatin of Oneohtrix Point Never is significant considering both of their roles in the Safdie brothers’ Adam Sandler-starring drama Uncut Gems. The Weeknd played himself circa 2012 while Lopatin provided the original score for the anxiety-inducing film.

The Weeknd’s appearance on SNL comes just weeks before the release of his forthcoming album, After Hours, out March 20 via XO/Republic Records. The singles “Blinding Lights,” “Heartless” and “After Hours” have been released in anticipation of the record.

You can watch The Weeknd, Oneohtrix Point Never and Daniel Craig collide on SNL below.