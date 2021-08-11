They Hate Change Sign to Jagjaguwar, Share "Faux Leather" Video

Allow Jagjaguwar’s newest signing to introduce themselves: Tampa Bay DIY production/rap duo They Hate Change, i.e., Andre and Vonne, have shared a new song and video, “Faux Leather,” to mark the occasion.

Directed by Xandra Robyn, the “Faux Leather” video is part lyric video and part A Certain Ratio tribute: It emulates the English post-punks’ Early album cover, with Andre, Vonne and their lyrics appearing within that framework. When the song breaks down, so does the video, shifting to slo-mo footage of They Hate Change performing at a Gulf Coast house show.

“Faux Leather” itself is a mesmerizing display of They Hate Change’s sound, which “references footwork, drum-n-bass, jungle, and avant-garde through the veil of Tampa Bay originated Jook music—a style melding bounce, bass and dance hall,” as a press release explains. That blend is positively hypnotic here: The duo rap the song’s first verse in unison, their conjoined voices sliding from one side of the mix to the other as the song’s ethereal beat staggers ahead. Their bars about “precious metal” and “stunting in Kerby” give way to pointed commentary on the treacherous, coldly transactional nature of the music industry: “Got the Bandcamp doing handstands, selling tapes like weight, name your price for WAVs,” Vonne raps, with Andre adding, “DSPs they ain’t worth shit, I’m trappin’ like the old days.”

They Hate Change offer an enigmatic description of their new song in a statement: “‘Faux Leather’ is a bridge to the future from a musical No Man’s Land. Un-ignorable music from the most-ignored origins. The direct result of leaning into confusion.”

They Hate Change will release their Jagjaguwar debut in 2022, a press release reveals. In the meantime, the duo will support Shame on their February/March 2022 U.S. tour.

Watch the “Faux Leather” video below (or stream/buy the song here), and find their tour dates with Shame further down.

They Hate Change 2022 Tour Dates:

February

07 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

08 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

09 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

11 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

14 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

15 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

17 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

18 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

19 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge

20 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

23 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

25 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s

26 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

27 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

March

01 – Montreal, QC @ Fairmount

03 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

04 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

05 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

07 – Washington, DC @ The Black Cat

08 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

09 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

11 – Nashville, TN @ Exit / In

12 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

13 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa