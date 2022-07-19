Titus Andronicus Share "(I'm) Screwed," First Single from Forthcoming Album The Will to Live

Titus Andronicus are back with their seventh studio album, The Will to Live, out via Merge Records on Sept. 30. The band gave fans a first glimpse at the album with their new single, “(I’m) Screwed,” and announced an extensive fall U.S. tour in support of it, which will officially kick off with their record release show on Sept. 30 in Carrboro, North Carolina.

The follow-up to their cover of 1982 Cock Sparrer’s “We’re Coming Back,” the band announced their new phase with a music video directed by Ray Concepcion. Filmed in the band’s hometown of Glen Rock, New Jersey, they deliver an electric performance of the new single from the back of a flatbed truck during the Independence Day Parade. An instant classic, it features crashing percussion and an anthemic aura that makes even the suburban neighborhood they’re driving through feel like an arena.

“In ’(I’m) Screwed,’ we are introduced to the narrator of The Will to Live at the moment he realizes the walls are closing in,” lead singer and guitarist Patrick Stickles said. “Be it real or imagined, he feels the pressure building on all sides, a feeling to which many of us can relate, I imagine. His faith and fortitude are tested like never before, and the narrative of the album will reveal whether that pressure crushes him or produces a diamond.”

Watch the music video for “(I’m) Screwed,” and see the details of The Will to Live and the band’s upcoming shows below. You can grab tickets for their tour here.

The Will to Live Tracklist:

01. My Mother Is Going To Kill Me

02. (I’m) Screwed

03. I Can Not Be Satisfied

04. Bridge and Tunnel

05. Grey Goo

06. Dead Meat

07. An Anomaly

08. Give Me Grief

09. Baby Crazy

10. All Through The Night

11. We’re Coming Back

12. 69 Stones

The Will to Live Art:

Titus Andronicus Tour Dates:

September

24 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Frantic City Festival

30 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

October

01 – Columbia, SC @ Jam Room Festival

03 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

04 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

05 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s

06 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jack’s

07 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

08 – Austin, TX @ Far Out

09 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co

10 – Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard

12 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge

13 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill

14 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

15 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

16 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

17 – Ottawa, ON @ Club SAW

18 – Montreal, QC @ L’Esco

21 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony

22 – Holyoke, MA @ Race Street Live

23 – Pawtucket, RI @ The Met

25 – Portland, ME @ Space

26 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

27 – Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom