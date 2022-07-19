Titus Andronicus Share "(I'm) Screwed," First Single from Forthcoming Album The Will to Live

Titus Andronicus are back with their seventh studio album, The Will to Live, out via Merge Records on Sept. 30. The band gave fans a first glimpse at the album with their new single, “(I’m) Screwed,” and announced an extensive fall U.S. tour in support of it, which will officially kick off with their record release show on Sept. 30 in Carrboro, North Carolina.
The follow-up to their cover of 1982 Cock Sparrer’s “We’re Coming Back,” the band announced their new phase with a music video directed by Ray Concepcion. Filmed in the band’s hometown of Glen Rock, New Jersey, they deliver an electric performance of the new single from the back of a flatbed truck during the Independence Day Parade. An instant classic, it features crashing percussion and an anthemic aura that makes even the suburban neighborhood they’re driving through feel like an arena.
“In ’(I’m) Screwed,’ we are introduced to the narrator of The Will to Live at the moment he realizes the walls are closing in,” lead singer and guitarist Patrick Stickles said. “Be it real or imagined, he feels the pressure building on all sides, a feeling to which many of us can relate, I imagine. His faith and fortitude are tested like never before, and the narrative of the album will reveal whether that pressure crushes him or produces a diamond.”
Watch the music video for “(I’m) Screwed,” and see the details of The Will to Live and the band’s upcoming shows below. You can grab tickets for their tour here.
The Will to Live Tracklist:
01. My Mother Is Going To Kill Me
02. (I’m) Screwed
03. I Can Not Be Satisfied
04. Bridge and Tunnel
05. Grey Goo
06. Dead Meat
07. An Anomaly
08. Give Me Grief
09. Baby Crazy
10. All Through The Night
11. We’re Coming Back
12. 69 Stones
The Will to Live Art:
Titus Andronicus Tour Dates:
September
24 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Frantic City Festival
30 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
October
01 – Columbia, SC @ Jam Room Festival
03 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
04 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR
05 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s
06 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jack’s
07 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
08 – Austin, TX @ Far Out
09 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co
10 – Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard
12 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge
13 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill
14 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar
15 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s
16 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
17 – Ottawa, ON @ Club SAW
18 – Montreal, QC @ L’Esco
21 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony
22 – Holyoke, MA @ Race Street Live
23 – Pawtucket, RI @ The Met
25 – Portland, ME @ Space
26 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace
27 – Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom