Toro y Moi Shares New Single "The Loop"

Toro y Moi, also known as Chaz Bear, is only two months shy of releasing his Dead Oceans debut Mahal (Tagalog for “love”). Today (Feb. 22), the South Carolina-born, Bay Area-raised musician shares “The Loop,” the album’s third single that follows January’s “Postman” and “Magazine.”

“The Loop” is a funky, R&B-laced single that is more subdued than the electro-pop Toro y Moi is known for. Toro plays with the song’s title in the song’s repetitive “staying in the loop” chorus, crafting the perfect laid-back springtime jam. The single arrives with a Company Studio-directed video featuring Toro exploring the Bay Area by various mods of transportation, including a customized Mahal Jeepney, an iconic Filipino staple.

Below, watch the video for “The Loop” and keep scrolling for complete Toro y Moi tour dates.

March

19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Smokin Grooves Festival

April

29 – Cincinatti, OH @ Brady Music Center *

30 – Asheville, NC @ Asheville Civic Center *

May

01 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate

03 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre *

04 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE! *

05 – Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery *

07 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach * !

08 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach *

10 – New Orleans, LA @ The Republic NOLA

11 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall *

June

23 – 26 – Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest Festival

July

23 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

(* = w/ Khruangbin)

(! = sold out)