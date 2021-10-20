Toro y Moi Signs with Dead Oceans, Announces 2022 Album

Toro y Moi, the indie, chillwave-pioneering project of Chaz Bear for over 12 years, has signed with Secretly Group label Dead Oceans. His first album on the label is set for release in 2022.

“I’m excited to begin this next chapter with Secretly / Dead Oceans!” says Bear in a statement. “Throughout the years they’ve continually maintained a conscious eye on the state of independent music and are pushing the boundaries of popular music. Thanks again to all my fans and supporters in making it this far with my music, your love and time is appreciated!”

Bear will be in good company at Dead Oceans, with the independent label also featuring luminaries like Japanese Breakfast, Khruangbin, Phoebe Bridgers, Bright Eyes, Mitski and Slowdive.

Bear was previously signed to Carpark in 2009, where he debuted the first full-length Toro y Moi album. In 2014, he established an imprint of Carpark, Company Records, serving as the curator and producer of the label.

Having released nine albums via Carpark, Moro y Moi has toyed with an abundance of genres, from psych-rock to house, all with a sleek fluidity. There is no knowing which genres his Dead Oceans debut will encapsulate.

Revisit Toro y Moi’s 2010 Daytrotter session below and stay tuned for further details of his forthcoming album.