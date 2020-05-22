Trash Talk Release New Hardcore Anthem Produced By Kenny Beats

Sacramento, Calif. hardcore five-piece Trash Talk are back with new song “Something Wicked” produced by Kenny Beats, the legend who’s worked with Vince Staples, Denzel Curry and more hip hop icons.

They’ve been quiet since 2016’s Tangle, a merciless punk-infused hardcore masterpiece that didn’t make it to any streaming platforms. Currently, they’re working on a new EP called Squalor, which is due June 5. Guitarist Garrett Stevenson says:

We did a record with Steve Albini, but that was more about engineering. Working with Kenny was the first time we’ve had real input in the studio. We stepped outside our typical routine.

Preorder Squalor here, and check out “Something Wicked” below. Further down, find the Squalor album art and tracklist.

Squalor Album Art:

Squalor Tracklist:

1. Point No Point

2. Something Wicked

3. Worst Of Times

4. Clutch

5. Kicking & Screaming