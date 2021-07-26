Turnstile Shares New Single "Blackout"

By Jade Gomez  |  July 28, 2021  |  10:00am
Photo by Jimmy Fontaine Music News Turnstile
So far, this has been Turnstile’s summer with the release of their surprise EP TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION, quickly followed by a billboard announcing their forthcoming album Glow On (Aug. 27, Roadrunner Records) alongside a spectacular single “Alien Love Call” featuring Blood Orange. Today (July 28), the band shares their latest single “Blackout,” only a month shy of their highly anticipated follow-up to 2018’s Time & Space.

“Blackout” is a faithful return to the Baltimore band’s hardcore roots, with frontman Brendan Yates’ soaring vocals colliding with explosive guitars accented with power-pop riffs that beg to be replayed. After a false end, the band reconvenes into a hair-raising breakdown that older fans are sure to love. The accompanying animated music video is a hazy dream sequence of silhouettes materializing out of shapes.

Below, watch the video for “Blackout” and preorder Glow On ahead of its Aug. 27 release here.

