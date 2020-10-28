TV Priest Signs to Sub Pop, Shares Video for New Single "Decoration"

TV Priest have signed to Sub Pop to release their debut album Uppers on Feb. 5. The album was originally set to be released through Hand In Hive this fall, but will now be released through their new label next year.

Today, the band has shared the album’s lead single “Decoration” alongside its music video. The new single follows the release of “This Island,” which is on the album as well as standalone singles “House of York” and “Runner Up.”

Watch the “Decoration” video below, and pre-order Uppers here. Keep scrolling for the album artwork and tracklist.



01. The Big Curve

02. Press Gang

03. Leg Room

04. Journal of a Plague Year

05. History Week

06. Decoration

07. Slideshow

08. Fathers and Sons

09. the ref

10. Powers of Ten

11. This Island

12. Saintless