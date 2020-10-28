TV Priest Signs to Sub Pop, Shares Video for New Single "Decoration"

TV Priest have signed to Sub Pop to release their debut album Uppers on Feb. 5. The album was originally set to be released through Hand In Hive this fall, but will now be released through their new label next year.
Today, the band has shared the album’s lead single “Decoration” alongside its music video. The new single follows the release of “This Island,” which is on the album as well as standalone singles “House of York” and “Runner Up.”
Watch the “Decoration” video below, and pre-order Uppers here. Keep scrolling for the album artwork and tracklist.
01. The Big Curve
02. Press Gang
03. Leg Room
04. Journal of a Plague Year
05. History Week
06. Decoration
07. Slideshow
08. Fathers and Sons
09. the ref
10. Powers of Ten
11. This Island
12. Saintless