Usher Announces Las Vegas Residency for Summer 2021

Usher has announced a Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, opening July 16 of next year.

Currently, there are 12 shows booked, with eight in July 2021, three in Dec. 2021 and one in Jan. 2022.

“I have missed performing for my fans live and I am so excited to see them in Las Vegas,” Usher said. “My residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be full of surprises and an Usher experience like they’ve never seen or heard before!”

$1 of every ticket sold will be donated to Usher’s New Lock, a program that supports the youth in underserved communities.

Pre-sale tickets will be open to Citi cardholders on Sept. 7, with general public tickets and meet-and-greet packages available on Sept. 10 here.