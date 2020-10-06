Eddie Van Halen Dead at 65

Eddie Van Halen, lead guitarist of American rock band Van Halen, has died at 65 from throat cancer. The news was first reported by TMZ.

Eddie was a founding member of the popular and influential hard rock band, playing guitar and keyboards and lending backing vocals. His guitar solos were just as distinct as his iconic red guitar with black and white stripes. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007, all but one of the band’s 12 studio albums—their 1978 self-titled debut—reached the top 10 on the U.S. album charts. Their 1986 album 5150 began an incredible streak of four consecutive number one albums.

The band was best known for songs like “Jump,” “Panama” and “Runnin’ with the Devil,” and Eddie’s guitar solos in songs like “Eruption” and “I’m the One” have become the stuff of legend.

Watch Van Halen’s full set from 1981 at Oakland Coliseum, plus another fiery 1995 clip—both via the Paste vault—below.