Vince Staples Announces New Self-Titled Album, Shares "Law of Averages" Video

California rapper Vince Staples has announced his first new album since 2018’s FM!, produced by Kenny Beats and simply titled Vince Staples. Ahead of the 10-track LP’s July 9 release via Blacksmith Recordings / Motown Records, Staples has shared lead single “Law of Averages,” along with a music video.

“Law of Averages,” both the track itself and its unnerving video (directed by Kid. Studio and shot in Staples’ native Long Beach, California) finds Staples surrounded by people, yet apart from them—many in his circle aren’t trustworthy (“Everyone that i’ve ever known asked me for a loan,” he raps over a sparse beat that sounds vaguely like a conversation happening in your next-door neighbor’s place), as evidenced by their creepy fake smiles in the video. “You will never catch me slippin out in traffic,” Staples insists, able to rely on no one but himself.

Staples explains in a statement that he opted to self-title his new album because it’s his most personal yet: “It really gives much more information about me that wasn’t out there before. That’s why I went with that title. I feel like I’ve been trying to tell the same story. As you go on in life, your point of view changes. This is another take on myself that I might not have had before.”

“I’m a mind more than I am an entertainer to a lot of people,” Staples continues. “I appreciate that my fanbase is willing to go on this ride with me. I’m ready to diversify what we’re doing and see how we affect the world.”

A press release vaguely teases that Staples is “currently working on a number of creative projects with additional details to be announced throughout the year.” Stay tuned.

Watch the “Law of Averages” video below and stay tuned for more info on Vince Staples.