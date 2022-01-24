Warren Ellis Teases New Collaboration with Hope Sandoval

Over the weekend, Bad Seeds mainstay and serial collaborator Warren Ellis surprised fans with the announcement that he’s currently working on a project by Mazzy Star frontwoman Hope Sandoval. This will mark the first time the two have ever worked together.

“Been in the studio working on some new Hope Sandoval tracks,” Ellis tweeted on Sunday. “What a voice she has.”

Both parties have been active in the past year: Ellis released two collaborative albums in 2021, Carnage and She Walks in Beauty, with bandmate Nick Cave and legendary singer Marianne Faithfull, respectively, and he’s currently gearing up to tour in support of the former. He also contributed synthesizer and violin to last year’s Bleachers full-length, as well as FKA twigs’ CAPRISONGS, which came out earlier this month. In the realm of soundtracks, he and Cave contributed the OST for nature documentary The Velvet Queen, released this past December.

Sandoval lent her voice to the 2021 Psychic Ills tribute album, Songs for Tres. She has not released new material of her own since the 2017 EP Son of a Lady by her band Hope Sandoval & The Warm Inventions.

Reached by Paste for further information on Ellis and Sandoval’s collaboration, a rep for Ellis had none to share.

In the meantime, watch Sandoval perform Mazzy Star’s signature song “Fade Into You” via the Paste archives below.