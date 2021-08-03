Wavves Announces Fall North American Tour

Unable to catch some sick waves this summer? Don’t fret, because noise rockers Wavves will bring the heat on tour this fall. The tour will support the band’s most recent album Hideaway (Fat Possum Records), bringing back that nostalgic, surfy goodness of their old material with the help from TV On The Radio’s Dave Sitek on production.

The 38-date tour begins in Las Vegas, Nevada with stops in Dallas, Brooklyn, and Chicago before concluding in their hometown of San Diego, California. Presale starts Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 12 p.m. EST with general tickets on sale Friday, Aug. 6 at 10 a.m local time.

Below, revisit Wavves’ 2009 Daytrotter performance of “To The Dregs” and “Horse Sholes.” Keep scrolling for the complete list of tour dates.

Wavves 2021 Tour Dates:



01 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Country Club

03 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

04 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

06 – Dallas, TX @ GMBG

07 – Houston, TX @ Satellite Bar

08 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

09 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

11 – Tallahassee, FL @ 926 Bar

12 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

14 – Miami, FL @ The Ground

15 – Tampa, FL @ Orpheum

16 – Gainesville, FL @ High Dive

17 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Hell

18 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

20 – Carrboro, NC @ Cats Cradle

21 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

22 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

23 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Anchor Rock Club

24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

26 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

27 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

29 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

30 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig

31 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean



03 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

05 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

06 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

07 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

10 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

11 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

13 – Petaluma, CA @ Mystic Theatre

14 – Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall

16 – Santa Barbara, CA @ SOhO Music Club

18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

19 – Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Amp

20 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar