Wavves Announces Fall North American Tour

Unable to catch some sick waves this summer? Don’t fret, because noise rockers Wavves will bring the heat on tour this fall. The tour will support the band’s most recent album Hideaway (Fat Possum Records), bringing back that nostalgic, surfy goodness of their old material with the help from TV On The Radio’s Dave Sitek on production.
The 38-date tour begins in Las Vegas, Nevada with stops in Dallas, Brooklyn, and Chicago before concluding in their hometown of San Diego, California. Presale starts Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 12 p.m. EST with general tickets on sale Friday, Aug. 6 at 10 a.m local time.
Below, revisit Wavves’ 2009 Daytrotter performance of “To The Dregs” and “Horse Sholes.” Keep scrolling for the complete list of tour dates.
Wavves 2021 Tour Dates:
01 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Country Club
03 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
04 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
06 – Dallas, TX @ GMBG
07 – Houston, TX @ Satellite Bar
08 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
09 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
11 – Tallahassee, FL @ 926 Bar
12 – Orlando, FL @ The Social
14 – Miami, FL @ The Ground
15 – Tampa, FL @ Orpheum
16 – Gainesville, FL @ High Dive
17 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Hell
18 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
20 – Carrboro, NC @ Cats Cradle
21 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
22 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
23 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Anchor Rock Club
24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
26 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts
27 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
29 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
30 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig
31 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
03 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater
04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
05 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux
06 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
07 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
10 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
11 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
13 – Petaluma, CA @ Mystic Theatre
14 – Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall
16 – Santa Barbara, CA @ SOhO Music Club
18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
19 – Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Amp
20 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar