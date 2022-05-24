Wynonna and Waxahatchee Duet on "Other Side"

Wynonna (Judd) and Waxahatchee (Katie Crutchfield) share a glimmer of hope on their new duet, “Other Side.”

The duo’s first-ever collaboration, the track channels the contemplative Americana for which both artists are known. Over folk-inspired acoustics and a deliberate twang, the pair sound wistful as they reassure, “I got a heart, got a heart of gold / Casts a shadow, dark and cold / If we move our way against the tide / There’s something on the other side.” The song was recorded on Judd’s farmland outside of Nashville, and possesses worn-down grit and gentle grace.

“In the midst of everything that has happened, I said that I would continue to sing,” Wynonna says. “So, here I am. I met Katie Crutchfield last year and we connected immediately. We recorded ‘Other Side’ in the studio here on the farm and it was one of my favorite recording experiences ever. I’m thankful for the opportunity to sing with the next generation of greatness.”

Crutchfield was equally honored to work with Judd, she said in a statement.

“Working with Wynonna and Cactus [Moser, Wynonna’s husband] on this song was one of the more creatively stimulating and exciting experiences I’ve had in my songwriting career,” Crutchfield said. “ Wynonna is an icon and a fountain of wisdom. Sharing space with her to create something new was really nothing but a joy and an honor. Her spirit inspires me daily and her continued encouragement has meant the world. Together, with Cactus, we made an amazing team and I’m so excited to share this song.”

Crutchfield is set to kick off her summer tour in June, and will share the stage with Ohmme, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit & Sheryl Crow, Swearin’, Courtney Barnett, Sleater-Kinney and Fred Armisen.

Judd recently announced a fall farewell tour aptly named “The Judds: The Final Tour.” Country music legends such as Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Trisha Yearwood and Martina McBride will be accompanying them on the road.

Check out “The Other Side” below, along with a 1985 Judds performance from the Paste archives, and a full list of Waxahatchee and Wynonna’s respective tour dates.

June

09 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre #

10 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre #

11 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium #

13 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre #

15 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC #

16 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap #

17 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap #

18 – Williamsburg, VA @ Virginia Arts Festival

19 – Wilmington, DC @ The Queen $

21 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner $

22 – New York, NY @ SummerStage in Central Park $^

23 – Toronto, ON @The Danforth Music Hall $

25 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Corona $

26 – Greenfield, MA @ Green River Festival

August

05 – Fishers, IN @ Nickel Plate District Amphitheater

06 – Evanston, IL @ Canal Shores Golf Course w/ Lucinda Willams

07 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

20 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Concerts @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater @

21 – Redmond, VA @Marymoor Park @

(# – with Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit & Sheryl Crow)

($ – with Ohmme)

(^ – with Swearin’)

(@ – with Courtney Barnett, Sleater-Kinney and Fred Armisen)

September

30 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

October

01 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center

07 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

08 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

14 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

15 – Huntsville, AL @ Probst Arena @ The Van Braun Center

21 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater

22 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

27 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

29 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena