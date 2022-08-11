Weezer Cancels SZNZ Broadway Residency, Citing "Low Ticket Sales and Unbelievably High Expenses"

In June, Weezer announced a five-night Broadway residency to celebrate their new SZNZ EP series. However, a little over a month before their first show, the band has canceled the string of dates due to “low ticket sales and unbelievably high expenses,” according to a Discord post made by frontman Rivers Cuomo Wednesday night (Aug. 10).

SZNZ is a collection of four EPs, each coordinating with a certain season. The band was supposed to play a short residency at The Broadway Theatre from Sept. 13-18. The first four shows were each going to correspond with a different season’s EP and feature some deep cuts from their catalog, along with Weezer classics. The fifth night would be a combination of all the SZNZ EPs and fan favorites from the previous nights.

Cuomo broke the news to fans via Discord and apologized for the cancellation:

I just learned that our Broadway shows have been cancelled (due to low ticket sales and unbelievably high expenses.) I’m very sorry to be telling you this now after we’ve already invested so much time, thought, and emotion. Extra apologies to those of you who cleared schedules and made travel plans to be with us. Thanks to @Broadway Producer for all your hard work and great ideas. I loved where we were going and I hope we can find a way to resurrect our vision.

Paste has reached out to Cuomo and Weezer’s reps for further comment.