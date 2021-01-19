Weezer Announce New Album OK Human, Out This Month

Weezer announced on Monday that they will release a new album at the end of the month, but it’s not the long-awaited Van Weezer. Instead, OK Human is slated for release on Jan. 29, with the first song on the tracklist, “All My Favorite Songs,” debuting on Thursday, Jan. 21.

The band initially hinted at the new project by tweeting a link to a page where fans had to solve complicated CAPTCHA tests to prove they were, in fact, humans. An hour later, they added in more simple terms that the new album would be released.

Weezer confirmed that Van Weezer is still coming on May 7, as well. The album was originally scheduled to debut in May of 2020, ahead of the band’s “Hella Mega Tour” with Fall Out Boy and Green Day. The album, and the tour, were pushed back due to Covid-19.

p.s. Van Weezer is still coming out on May 7th — weezer (@Weezer) January 18, 2021

Limited vinyls of OK Human will be available for preorder here on Jan. 21. Scroll down for the album artwork and tracklist.

OK Human Album Artwork:

OK Human Tracklist:

01. All My Favorite Songs

02. Aloo Gobi

03. Grapes of Wrath

04. Numbers

05. Playing My Piano

06. Mirror Image

07. Screens

08. Bird With a Broken Wing

09. Dead Roses

10. Everything Happens for a Reason

11. Here Comes The Rain

12. La Brea Tar Pits