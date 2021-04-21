Weezer Release New Van Weezer Single "I Need Some of That"

It may be hard to believe for some, but hardcore fans will know that Weezer’s love for metal runs deep. In an interview with Kerrang last year, Rivers Cuomo admitted that his short-lived metal band pre-Weezer lasted only one show.

In the spirit of making dreams come true, the power-pop legends announced their highly anticipated album Van Weezer in 2019, inspired by metal influences ranging from Black Sabbath to Slayer. Today (april 21), the band shares “I Need Some of That,” an ode to escaping into a multitude of personas within music after a long day of calling moms and listening to Aerosmith. The chugging guitars and pounding drums are padded with Weezer’s signature soaring riffs and handclaps for their own unique take on their beloved inspirations.

Van Weezer comes hot on the heels of another first for the band, January’s OK Human, the acclaimed orchestral album that marked another experimental turn in Weezer’s career. The album will be released May 7 via Crush Music/Atlantic Records, featuring production from Suzy Shinn, best known for producing and engineering for the likes of Panic! at the Disco and Fall Out Boy.

You can stream “I Need Some of That” on your preferred service here, and preorder Van Weezer ahead of its May 7 release date here. Check out the artwork and tracklisting for the album below.

Van Weezer Artwork:

Van Weezer Tracklist:

01. Hero

02. All The Good Ones

03. The End Of The Game

04. I Need Some Of That

05. Beginning Of The End

06. Blue Dream

07. 1 More Hit

08. Sheila Can Do It

09. She Needs Me

10. Precious Metal Girl